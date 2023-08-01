Indian High Commission In London Attack 2023: NIA Raids 31 Locations In Punjab, Haryana

File

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana to unearth the full contours of the conspiracy behind the March 19 attack on the High Commission of India in London, and to book the various attackers and assailants.

The raided locations included Moga, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Amritsar, Mukhtsar, Sangrur, Patiala, Mohali in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana. The authorities recovered digital data containing information related to the accused persons and other incriminating documents and evidence.

NIA visited UK in May for probe

The High Commission of India in London was attacked in March by a group of about 50 persons, who committed criminal trespass, caused disrespect to the Indian National flag damage to public property and injuries to officials of the High Commission of India.

The attack was allegedly carried out by Gurcharan Singh, Dal Khalsa, UK; Avtar Singh Khanda of KLF, Jasvir Singh and many of their associates, both Indian and foreign nationals, who have been identified during the ongoing NIA investigations.

An investigation team of the NIA had visited the UK in May 2023 to probe the attack. Subsequently, a crowdsourcing of information was also carried out to identify and collect information about UK-based entities and individuals involved in the incident, based on which the agency identified many of the attackers.

Read Also NIA Makes 17th Arrest in Hizb-ut-Tahrir Module Case After Raids in Hyderabad

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)