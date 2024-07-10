Indian Government Issues Alert For iPhone Users On iMessage Scam Targeting Apple Products | Representational image

Mumbai: The Indian government has issued an alert for iPhone users of a transnational scam targeting Apple products with scamsters sending fake iMessage about wrong address preventing a courier package from being delivered.

The iPhone users are tricked into clicking on a link provided by the scamsters for updating their address information. The fraudulent message urges iOS users to respond to the message within 24 hours and it leads them to fake websites and push them to download malicious files that can compromise security.

The warning by Indian government cyber agency Cyberdost of new fraud that targets iPhone users exclusively on iMessages. “The fraudulent message urges recipients to respond within 24 hours to avoid the parcel being returned. iPhone users should refraining from clicking on suspicious links and never share their bank account information or send money to unknown individuals,” said Cyberdost statement.

The cyber security experts have warned of highly sophisticated attacks on premium mobile devices with secure operating systems by hackers and online scamsters using machine learning and artificial intelligence to infiltrate closed operating networks like apple smartphones and steal sensitive financial data.

The iPhone maker has updated its security support document that provides tips to avoid scams using social engineering to target attack by impersonation, deception and manipulation to gain access to user personal data on iPhone, iPad and Mac.