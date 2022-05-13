Indian Embassy to resume Kyiv operations starting May 17

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which was temporarily operating out of Warsaw (Poland), would be resuming its operation in Kyiv beginning 17 May 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs said Friday, ANI reported.

The Embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on 13 March 2022.

Amid the Russia Ukraine War, India in March this year temporarily relocated its embassy from Ukraine to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security, was briefed about Russia’s continued military operations in Ukraine and soon after the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made public its decision that the Embassy of India in Kyiv would be temporarily relocated to Poland.

The decision was taken “in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country,” the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, marking a steep escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War which had begun in 2014.

The invasion has caused Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than six million Ukrainians leaving the country and a quarter of the population displaced.

