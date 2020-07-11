Indian economy moves towards normalcy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, the Indian economy is showing signs of going back to normalcy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday. Delivering the keynote address at the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, Das said the central bank was prioritising on both growth and financial stability, and has taken several measures to protect the financial system and support the economy during the current crisis.

“The topmost priority for the RBI is growth; financial stability is equally important,” Das said. “The RBI has taken several measures to protect our financial system, and support the economy in the current crisis.”

“The Indian economy has started showing signs of going back to normalcy after the easing of restrictions…Building buffers and raising capital is crucial to ensure credit flows and build resilience in the financial system,” he added.

Das’ remark comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “green shoots” of recovery were visible in the country’s economy, and that India had undertaken “deep structural reforms” and implemented “targeted” relief packages for the country’s poor during the pandemic. He also said the RBI’s police action for medium-term would require careful assessment of how the crisis unfolds.