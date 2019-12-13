Indian couple arrested for 'spying' for RAW in Germany

A married Indian couple has been declared guilty for illegal espionage activities in Germany. A court in Frankfurt sentenced the duo to suspended jail terms and large fines.

Manmohan S (50) and his wife Kanwal Jit K (51) confessed of spying on the Kashmiri and Sikh groups in Germany and providing the information to India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). During the trial, the couple also confessed frequently meeting a RAW handler.

The German court sentenced Manmohan for a one-and-a-half-year jail term, while his wife Kanwal Jit K received a fine equivalent to 180 days of income for aiding and abetting such activities, reported DW.com

Manmohan began spying on Kashmiri and Sikh groups in January 2015 and his wife Kanwal Jit K joined him from July 2017. Reportedly, the couple received $7,974 from RAW for their services.