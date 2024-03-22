Indian Computer Emergency Response Team Issues Alert On Surging Call Forwarding Scams

Representative Image

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has recently issued an alert for citizens warning them about call forwarding scams. The advisory states that the scammers, pose as customer support agents from mobile network operators or ISPs and pretend to inquire about Internet or broadband issues and trick victims to enables victim's incoming calls getting forwarded to fraudster's number ultimately resulting in steal money, login credentials, and sensitive personal information using the call forwarding option.

Fraudsters Impersonating Customer Support Agents In Call Forwarding Scams, Reveals Alert



According to the alert, the fraudsters pose as customer support agents from mobile network operators or Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and and pretend to inquire about Internet or broadband issues. "Fraudsters may also claim that the victim's account has been compromised or state some problems with the victim's SIM card.

Tactics Used by Fraudsters In Call Forwarding Scams To Steal Information

Fraudsters trick smartphone users to click on any number or perform any other activity that enables victim's incoming calls getting forwarded to fraudster's number. Fraudsters intercept voice OTPs and steal money, login credentials, and sensitive personal information using the call forwarding option," the alert stated.



"Avoid responding to any call or SMS received from unknown sources. Never dial/type any number/code provided by strangers to fix any problem. Always verify the identity of the callers. Never share important information, such as an OTP/credit/debit card details to strangers. Do not share your personal information on social media or messaging platforms. Keep strong passwords and Enable Multi Factor Authentication.

If you suspect any unauthorised activity, contact authorised customer support centre and report a complaint immediately.

If you become a victim of any cybercrime, immediately call 1930 or visit https://www.cybercrime.gov.in," the alert further stated.