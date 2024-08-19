Indian Coast Guard's Cryptic 'L' Reply To X Post Claiming Bangladesh Security Forces Tightening Watch To Not Let Hilsa Fish 'Slip Into India' Leaves Netizens Amused

Hilsa fish | X

The Indian Coast Guard's official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday caught netizens by surprise after it reacted in an uncharacteristic manner to an X user's post which claimed the Bangladeshi security forces were manning the borders to ensure that the hilsa fish doesn't "slip into India."

The Indian Coast Guard reached with a simple "L" to the claim made by the Bangladeshi X user. Though the Indian Coast Guard deleted the post, the screenshot of the reply was shared by netizens. Netizens who shared the screenshot claimed that there was much more in the one word reply than what met the eye in the cryptic post.

Hilsa Export Banned Is Old News

Hilsa export is banned in Bangladesh and the news claiming that Bangladesh has banned hilsa export to India after the recent unrest in the country is not correct.

It was in the year 2012 that Bangladesh banned the export of Hilsa fish after disputes regarding the Teesta River water-sharing agreement.

However, Bangladesh lifted the blanket ban of Hilsa Fish export to India in 2019 and has been allowing hilsa fish export during the puja season in Bengal.

Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested

Meanwhile, acting on specific information about the presence of a group of Bangladeshi citizens at Lamprapara in Gumati district, police conducted a raid and arrested eight of them on Sunday, Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Ananta Das said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

On Saturday (August 17) night, seven Bangladeshi nationals and five Indian facilitators were arrested from Sidhai area in West Tripura district.

In a separate operation, three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended from MBB Airport area in West Tripura on Monday, reported news agency PTI.