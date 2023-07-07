Indian Coast Guard Successfully Evacuates Critically Ill Patient from Lakshadweep Islands | Representative Image

In a commendable rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard demonstrated their unwavering commitment to saving lives by successfully evacuating a critically ill 48-year-old man from the remote Lakshadweep Group of Islands on Friday. Despite facing extreme weather conditions, the Coast Guard's swift response and expertise ensured the safe transfer of the patient to the mainland.

Read Also Chennai: DRI teams up with Indian Coast Guard to bust out illegal gold smuggling operation

Evacuated using a Dornier aircraft from Kochi

Prompted by a request from the Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration, the Indian Coast Guard swiftly organised a medical evacuation using a Dornier aircraft from Kochi. The patient, who was reported to be suffering from a brain stroke and remained unconscious at the Government Hospital in Androth, required urgent transfer. The journey involved two legs, starting from Androth to Agatti (170 km) and then from Agatti to Kochi (450 km).

Preparedness was key to the success of the mission. A Coast Guard Dornier aircraft, along with a medical team and necessary equipment, was stationed at the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Kochi since 0700 hrs on July 7, 2023. Despite adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain, the Coast Guard authorities at Kavaratti and Androth collaborated effectively to ensure the patient's safe evacuation.

Amidst challenging circumstances, the patient was airlifted from Agatti to Kochi in the Coast Guard Dornier, covering a distance of approximately 900 km. Throughout the journey, the patient received vital medical support from the dedicated Coast Guard team onboard the aircraft. Finally, at 1438 hrs on July 7, 2023, the CG Dornier landed at Kochi, and the patient was immediately transferred to the Medical Trust Hospital for further medical management.

The successful and safe evacuation of the critically ill patient serves as a testament to the professionalism and commitment of the Indian Coast Guard teams stationed in these remote islands. Their unwavering dedication to supporting the islanders in times of need is truly admirable.