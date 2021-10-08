Indian, Chinese troops engage in brief face-off in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang - Here's all you need to know

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a brief face-off along the Arunachal Pradesh border last week after a Chinese patrol tried to enter Indian territory. The China's People's Liberation Army troops were forced back and the issue was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols. The incident occurred near Yangtse in the Tawang sector ahead of another round of high-level military talks between the two sides on the eastern Ladakh row.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:51 AM IST