Indian, Chinese soldiers engage in fresh clash along LAC in Sikkim; injuries reported

Indian and Chinese troops engaged in fresh clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week, this time near Naku La area in Sikkim, reports said on Monday.

Soldiers from both sides are injured, ANI reported.

Reports said that Chinese soldiers tried to cross the border but were challenged by Indian soldiers, resulting in a violent physical clash.

While around 20 Chinese soldiers were injured in the clash, four Indian Army soldiers reportedly sustained injuries, India Today reported.

The Indian soldiers successfully managed to push back China despite hostile weather conditions in North Sikkim, it said.

The Indian Army clarified that there was a minor face-off between Indian Army and Chinese PLA troops at Naku La, Sikkim on January 20 and it was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols.

The fresh round of clash comes six months after 20 Indian jawans were killed in the violent faceoff with PLA soldiers in June.