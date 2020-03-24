Indian Army to reimburse claims, provide medical support to veterans amid coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of coronavirus, the Indian Army has been taking necessary steps to contain the impact of the virus by putting stringent measures in place at community as well as individual level.
Further, the officials are also practising social distancing as advised by the government and World Health Organisation (WHO). Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the officals and veterans, it said in a statement. Veterans having liofestyle diseases and are undergoing long term treatment can purchase medicines required for a month on the basis of prescription by Polyclinic/ Service hospital/ Empanelled hospital for the month of April
The statement also said that they can also reimburse the expenditiure after submitting the bills after May 15.
The circular will come into immediate effect till April 30, it said.
In a tweet Indian Army said "As a welfare measure and concern for Our #Veterans #IndianArmy #ECHS has taken an initiative to provide better healthcare facility during our collective fight against #COVID19."
According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of active COVID19 cases so far in the country is 446, as on March 24. Maharashtra is the epicentre of coronavirus in India as on Tuesday, total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 101 including 3 new cases in Pune and 1 in Satara. They include people with travel history to Peru, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
