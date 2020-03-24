Indian Army to reimburse claims, provide medical support to veterans amid coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of coronavirus, the Indian Army has been taking necessary steps to contain the impact of the virus by putting stringent measures in place at community as well as individual level.

Further, the officials are also practising social distancing as advised by the government and World Health Organisation (WHO). Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of the officals and veterans, it said in a statement. Veterans having liofestyle diseases and are undergoing long term treatment can purchase medicines required for a month on the basis of prescription by Polyclinic/ Service hospital/ Empanelled hospital for the month of April

The statement also said that they can also reimburse the expenditiure after submitting the bills after May 15.

The circular will come into immediate effect till April 30, it said.

In a tweet Indian Army said "As a welfare measure and concern for Our #Veterans #IndianArmy #ECHS has taken an initiative to provide better healthcare facility during our collective fight against #COVID19."