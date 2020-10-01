Indian Army to procure 10 lakh hand grenades for Rs 409 cr

The Indian Army will do away with its World War II vintage design hand grenade as the Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 409 crore contract for procurement of new 10 lakh multi-mode hand grenades.

Providing further boost to the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector, the ministry's acquisition wing signed a contract with Nagpur-based Economic Explosive Ltd (Solar Group) for supply of the new grenades.

The multi-mode hand grenade has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratories (TBRL) and is being produced by EEL, Nagpur.

The grenades have a distinctive design, and can be used in both offensive and defensive modes.

This is a flagship project showcasing public-private partnership under the aegis of the DRDO and the Defence Ministry enabling "AtmaNirbharta" in cutting-edge ammunition technologies, with 100 per cent indigenous content, the Ministry said.