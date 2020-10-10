Indian Army thwarts Pak attempt to smuggle weapons into Kashmir, recovers arms

The Indian Army on Friday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-supported terrorists to smuggle weapons into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, official sources said.

Four AK 74 rifles, eight magazines, 240 AK Rifle ammunition were recovered in the operation at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir.

"Troops detected movement on banks of Kishen Ganga River. Immediately, joint operation was launched with J&K Police. 2-3 terrorists were detected trying to transport some items in a tube tied to a rope from far bank of the river. Troops reached and recovered arms," Army sources said.

Speaking to media about the operation, Lt Gen BS Raju, GOC Chinar Corps said, "Our alert troops, using surveillance devices, caught a cache of arms being smuggled by Pakistan. This shows that the intentions of Pakistan are the same. We will continue to fight back their ill intentions in future also."

"This year, we have been able to thwart infiltration to a great extent. Last year figure of infiltration (from Pakistan) was around 130, this year it is less than 30. I believe this will help in improving internal situation also," he added.

The Army commander said inteligence agencies estimate that there are around 250-300 terrorists at launchpads on the Pakistani side.

We have been able to keep them at bay despite their regular attempts of trying to infiltrate, Raju said.