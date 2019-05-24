Indian Army successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

New Delhi: A BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired by the Indian Army from Car Nicobar Islands on May 22, validating the weapon’s deep-penetration capability and accuracy. The same day, the Indian Air Force had also successfully tested the air-launched version of the missile from a Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft.

The weapon was test fired on a specially designed target chosen at a range of 270 km, “thus validating deep penetration capability by the supersonic cruise missile and accurate engagement of targets in depth,” an Army statement said. It was test fired as part of joint training by the Army, Navy and Air Force. Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen MM Naravane, who was present at the launch event, congratulated the unit on attaining the feat.

Demonstrating high-level synergy amongst the three forces, the planning involved coordination with a large number of agencies. BrahMos missile “is a major force multiplier” on the battlefield with “impeccable multi-role and multi-platform launch capabilities furthering the confidence of the forces.”