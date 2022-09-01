Indian Army rescues 74 tourists stranded in Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim

Photo: Twitter/@trishakticorps

The Indian Army has rescued 74 tourists, including women and children, stranded in Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim, a defence release said.

No casualty was reported in the landslide, it said.

Jawans of the Trishakti Corps on Wednesday rescued the tourists upon receiving information about them getting stranded due to a massive landslide 19 km from Yumthang Valley, the release said.

"Troops of #StrikingLionDivision #TrishaktiCorps rescue tourists stranded in landslide due to #glacial lake burst in #YumthangValley North #Sikkim. 74 Tourists including women & children escorted to safe place, provided food & medical care," Trishakti Corps, Indian Army tweeted.

74 tourists, including 2 infants and 8 women, were safely rescued and were provided shelter, food and medical care, it said.

Eight tourist vehicles got stuck due to the landslide, following which a footpath was created with wooden planks and ropes, and a human chain was formed to rescue the tourists, it said.

They were escorted to safety and provided with food and medical care, it added.

