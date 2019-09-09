Indian Army releases video of foiling Pakistan's infiltration attempt

In an attempt to combat terrorists’ infiltration, Indian Army obstructed Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) squad’s infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of August. However, Pakistan is denying the Indian Army claim.
Today, Indian Army released a video on the same that shows some dead bodies of BAT’s squad are lying on the ground. On August 3, a defence spokesperson said that at least five to seven introducers have been killed by the Indian Army. After killing them, the Indian Army, according to The Quint, asked the Pakistan Army to take the dead bodies out for last rites. Reports, ANI.
However, the claim of Indian Army killing the intruders was refuted by the spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor. He tweeted, “Indian allegations of cross LOC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies are mere propaganda. Such blatant lies / staged dramas are Indian disinformation manoeuvre to divert world attention from increased atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces inside IOJ&K.”
The infiltration started after the withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir through abrogation of Article 370 last month by Indian government. According to Times Now report, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier warned that Islamabad would not be responsible if Pulwama-type terror attack occurs in India. Khan made this statement in the joint session of Pakistan's Parliament.
