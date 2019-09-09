Indian Army releases video of foiling Pakistan's infiltration attempt

In an attempt to combat terrorists’ infiltration, Indian Army obstructed Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) squad’s infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of August. However, Pakistan is denying the Indian Army claim.

Today, Indian Army released a video on the same that shows some dead bodies of BAT’s squad are lying on the ground. On August 3, a defence spokesperson said that at least five to seven introducers have been killed by the Indian Army. After killing them, the Indian Army, according to The Quint, asked the Pakistan Army to take the dead bodies out for last rites. Reports, ANI.