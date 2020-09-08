Indian Army plays China's game, puts out statement accusing Beijing of firing first shot

After China claimed that Indian troops "illegally crossed" the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong Tso, on Tuesday the Indian Army slammed the Chinese PLA for "blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress."

"In the instant case on 07 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner," Indian Army said in statement

The army said that "at no stage it transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing. It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress.”