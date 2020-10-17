'Indian Army is always ready...': Amit Shah on Xi Jinping's 'prepare for war' call to Chinese troops

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday gave a befitting reply to China President's 'prepare for a war' call to Chinese troops in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18.

The Home Minister said that the Indian Army is always ready to fight any form of agression. He said, “Every nation is always ready (for war). That’s the purpose of maintaining armies – to respond to any form of aggression. I am not saying this in reference to any particular comments, but India’s defence forces are always ready.”

Jinping had earlier instructed Chinese troops to "put their minds and energy on preparing for war". Reportedly, he also told the soldiers to "maintain a state of high alert" and called on them to be "absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable". This comes amid tension between the two armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).