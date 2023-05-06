 Indian Army halts operations of ALH Dhruv choppers following 2 crash incidents
The choppers had been grounded for more than a month after two accidents involving helicopters of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Indian Army halts operations of ALH Dhruv choppers following 2 crash incidents | Twitter

Defence officials said on Saturday that operations of the ALH Dhruv choppers have been halted as a precautionary measure "in view of the crash in which one Army jawan lost his life on May 4." The choppers had been grounded for more than a month after two accidents involving helicopters of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

