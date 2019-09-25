Indian army disposes 130 tonnes of waste from Siachen in an attempt to restore the eco-system

One of the deadliest battlefields in the world, Siachen has harboured multiple troops and hence also served as their dumping ground. The army is determined to rid the Siachen glacier of all its accumulated waste and restore its eco-system.

As per the official date, the total amount of waste generated from the glacier is 236 tonnes. From the 130.18 tonnes of disposed waste, 48.41 tonnes is bio-degradable, 40.32 tonnes is non-bio-degradable excluding metal waste, and 41.45 tonnes is non-bio-degradable metallic waste.

The army has set up incinerators at Partapur near Siachin base camp and Bukdang in Leh to convert the collected non-metallic waste into manure. The army has also installed cardboard recycling machines in Leh.

The army aims to inspire and motivate the locals in Leh and nearby areas to participate in actively protecting the natural state of Siachen and the areas around.