Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Expresses Condolences For 4 Soldiers Killed In Sikkim Road Accident

New Delhi: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, expressed his condolences over the death of four Indian Army personnel in a road accident commuting from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk along the Silk route in Pakyong district.

The deceased include driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh, craftsman W Peter from Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana, and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express deepest condolences on the demise of Subedar K Thangapandi, Naik Gursev Singh, Craftsman W Peter Singh, and Sepoy Pradeep Patel who lost their lives in the line of duty in #Sikkim. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the official handle of the Indian Army posted on social media platform X.

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express deepest condolences on the demise of Subedar K Thangapandi, Naik Gursev Singh, Craftsman W Peter Singh and Sepoy Pradeep Patel who lost their lives in the line of duty in #Sikkim.#IndianArmy stands firm with the… https://t.co/2aXEOcpTgi — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 6, 2024

Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command also expressed his condolences on the death of four Indian Army Personnel.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed their condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in a road accident in Sikkim.

"The news of the four army personnel killed in a road accident in Sikkim is very sad. While paying my humble tribute to the died soldiers, I express my deep condolences to their bereaved families. The country will always be indebted to your service and sacrifice," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

सिक्किम में हुए सड़क हादसे के दौरान हमारी सेना के चार जवानों की शहादत का समाचार बेहद दुखद है।



मैं शहीद जवानों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए उनके शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।



देश आपकी सेवा और बलिदान के प्रति सदैव ऋणी रहेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2024

On Thursday, September 6, four Indian Army personnel died in a road accident commuting from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk along the Silk Route in Pakyong District.

They said the deceased include driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh, craftsman W Peter from Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu.

"All the deceased army personnel, including the driver, belonged to a unit from Binaguri in West Bengal," the officials stated.

The vehicle skidded off the road approximately 700 to 800 feet down the road at Vertical Veer, near Dalopchand Dara along Rhenock Rongli State highway, popularly known as the Silk Route.