Indian Army celebrates 75th Infantry Day

The Indian Army celebrated its 75th Infantry Day on Wednesday with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, and Colonels of the Infantry regiments laying wreaths at the National War Memorial here, the Defence Ministry said.

"This day has a unique significance for the nation, as it was on this day in 1947 that infantrymen from Indian Army, led by 1st battalion of Sikh regiment, landed at Srinagar airfield and saved the state of Jammu and Kashmir from a ruthless and treacherous Pakistani invasion," the ministry said in its tribute.

The infantry since its inception has displayed fortitude, resoluteness, and a dogged determination, it said. Decorated veterans of the 1971 Indo-Pak war also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:44 PM IST