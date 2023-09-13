 Indian Army Bids Emotional Farewell To Brave Dog Kent, 6-Yr-Old Canine Who Sacrificed Life While Saving Her Handler In Rajouri Encounter (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndian Army Bids Emotional Farewell To Brave Dog Kent, 6-Yr-Old Canine Who Sacrificed Life While Saving Her Handler In Rajouri Encounter (WATCH)

Indian Army Bids Emotional Farewell To Brave Dog Kent, 6-Yr-Old Canine Who Sacrificed Life While Saving Her Handler In Rajouri Encounter (WATCH)

The brave dog was at the forefront of Operation Sujaligala and lost her life while shielding her handler on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Indian Army pays last respects to Kent, the six-year-old dog from the army's canine unit. | Twitter

Indian Army officials paid emotional tributes on Wednesday to the six-year-old dog from the army's canine unit who sacrificed her life to save her handler during an encounter. Kent, the female labrador, lost her life on Tuesday during Operation Sujaligala in Jammu and Kashmir's Narla village in Rajouri district.

Army officials gathered around Kent's body to pay their final respects. In a statement, the Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, Jammu said on Tuesday that Kent, from the 21 Army Dog Unit, led a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists following a gunfight with the terrorists. The brave dog was at the forefront of Operation Sujaligala and lost her life while shielding her handler, according to the statement.

Watch the video below

The female canine reportedly took part in eight operations starting from November 14, 2022, including multiple operations in the Poonch and Rajouri areas. Indian Army released a video of Kent participating in an operation as soldiers followed her through rough terrain.

Operation Sujaligala

Tuesday's encounter in Rajouri also claimed life of an Indian Army soldier and injured three other security personnel. The deceased soldier was identified as Army Rifleman Ravi Kumar, whom the army bid a tearful adieu on Wednesday.

"White Knight Corps salutes the supreme sacrifice of Rifleman Ravi during Operation Sujaligala in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. His unwavering dedication and service to our nation will always be remembered," the Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army said in a statement.

One terrorist was killed during Tuesday's encounter, the army said.

Read Also
Rajouri Encounter: Indian Army Dog Kent Sacrifices Life While Saving Her Handler In Gunfight With...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INDIA Alliance's First Coordination Committee Meeting Concludes; Caste Census, Seat-Sharing Among...

INDIA Alliance's First Coordination Committee Meeting Concludes; Caste Census, Seat-Sharing Among...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Trailer Truck Crushes Couple To Death In Ghaziabad, Visuals Surface

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Trailer Truck Crushes Couple To Death In Ghaziabad, Visuals Surface

Uttar Pradesh: IT Sleuths Conduct Raids On SP Leader Azam Khan In UP & MP In Tax Evasion Case

Uttar Pradesh: IT Sleuths Conduct Raids On SP Leader Azam Khan In UP & MP In Tax Evasion Case

CBI Arrests Senior Railway Official for Alleged Bribery Involving GeM Portal

CBI Arrests Senior Railway Official for Alleged Bribery Involving GeM Portal

Govt's Robust Capex Surge Sparks Economic Recovery & Infrastructure Reinforcement

Govt's Robust Capex Surge Sparks Economic Recovery & Infrastructure Reinforcement