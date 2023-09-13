Indian Army Bids Emotional Farewell To Brave Dog Kent, 6-Yr-Old Canine Who Sacrificed Life While Saving Her Handler In Rajouri Encounter (WATCH)

Indian Army pays last respects to Kent, the six-year-old dog from the army's canine unit. | Twitter

Indian Army officials paid emotional tributes on Wednesday to the six-year-old dog from the army's canine unit who sacrificed her life to save her handler during an encounter. Kent, the female labrador, lost her life on Tuesday during Operation Sujaligala in Jammu and Kashmir's Narla village in Rajouri district.

Army officials gathered around Kent's body to pay their final respects. In a statement, the Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, Jammu said on Tuesday that Kent, from the 21 Army Dog Unit, led a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists following a gunfight with the terrorists. The brave dog was at the forefront of Operation Sujaligala and lost her life while shielding her handler, according to the statement.

The female canine reportedly took part in eight operations starting from November 14, 2022, including multiple operations in the Poonch and Rajouri areas. Indian Army released a video of Kent participating in an operation as soldiers followed her through rough terrain.

Operation Sujaligala

Tuesday's encounter in Rajouri also claimed life of an Indian Army soldier and injured three other security personnel. The deceased soldier was identified as Army Rifleman Ravi Kumar, whom the army bid a tearful adieu on Wednesday.

"White Knight Corps salutes the supreme sacrifice of Rifleman Ravi during Operation Sujaligala in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. His unwavering dedication and service to our nation will always be remembered," the Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army said in a statement.

One terrorist was killed during Tuesday's encounter, the army said.

