Indian Army asks CBI to probe alleged malpractices in officers' selection at Kapurthala centre

New Delhi: After detecting malpractices in the officers' selection at its centre in Punjab during a military intelligence operation, the Indian Army has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing the case in detail.

The Service Selection Centres (SSCs) carries out the Services Selection Board (SSB) tests. The SSC under the scanner for malpractices is located in the Kapurthala district of Punjab.

"Based on a proactive operation by Army intelligence agencies, a case of possible malpractice in selection procedures at a centre has come to light. Since the scope of investigation involves multiple agencies including civil entities, the Indian Army has decided to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation," Army officials told ANI.

"Indian Army has zero-tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates for Indian Army," they added.

Sources said the probe started after complaints were received against a junior officer for being involved in malpractices. Later on, it emerged that many other insiders and civilians could be involved including some high ranking officials.