Indian Army allows use of firearms under 'extraordinary' circumstances on LAC after Galwan Valley faceoff

The Indian Army has changed its rules of engagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and has allowed field commanders to order troops to use firearms under "extraordinary" circumstances.

The Rules of Engagement have been changed and the field commanders have been empowered to order troops to use firearms under extraordinary circumstances, Army sources told ANI.

This decision comes after the violent face-off on Monday night with China in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers, including officers, lost their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier stated that the Army has been given full freedom to deal with the situation on the ground.

The Indian side is expected to discuss the issue with the Chinese Army during the proposed talks at Corps Commander level to defuse the tensions in Eastern Ladakh.

As per the border agreements between the two countries signed in 1996 and 2005, both sides don't fire at each other. They had also agreed not to use any blasting or firearms within two kilometres of the LAC.