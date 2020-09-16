Indian and Chinese soldiers fired 100-200 rounds of warning shots on North Bank of Pangong Lake: report

Days before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached an agreement in Moscow, the Indian and Chinese soldiers had fired 100-200 rounds of warning shots on the North Bank of Pangong Lake, reported NDTV.
As per NDTV report, the incident took place when Indian soldiers made key moves to establish a post overlooking Chinese soldiers. Another report by The Indian Express states that, the Indian troops had moved towards the western side of Finger 3, the Chinese army had moved to occupy the area between Finger 3 and 4. The step by both the countries led to firing of "100 to 200 shots" in the air as the troops came 300 metre close to each other.
A report by Indian Express quoted a top government officer, aware of the details, as saying: "100 to 200 shots were fired in the air by both sides on the ridgeline where Finger 3 and Finger 4 merge before moving north as one ridge."
India and China reached an agreement to resolve their border row during the meeting between Jaishankar and Wang in Moscow on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet. The agreement included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.
The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April-May timeframe and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area.
Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region.
