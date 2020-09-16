Indian and Chinese soldiers fired 100-200 rounds of warning shots on North Bank of Pangong Lake: report

Days before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached an agreement in Moscow, the Indian and Chinese soldiers had fired 100-200 rounds of warning shots on the North Bank of Pangong Lake, reported NDTV.

As per NDTV report, the incident took place when Indian soldiers made key moves to establish a post overlooking Chinese soldiers. Another report by The Indian Express states that, the Indian troops had moved towards the western side of Finger 3, the Chinese army had moved to occupy the area between Finger 3 and 4. The step by both the countries led to firing of "100 to 200 shots" in the air as the troops came 300 metre close to each other.

A report by Indian Express quoted a top government officer, aware of the details, as saying: "100 to 200 shots were fired in the air by both sides on the ridgeline where Finger 3 and Finger 4 merge before moving north as one ridge."