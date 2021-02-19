Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan plays key role in NASA Mars rover landing

A NASA rover streaked through the orange Martian sky and landed on the planet on Friday, accomplishing the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars.

As the six-wheeled Perseverance landed, millions of miles away in the US space agency's control room, a woman's voice rang out: "Touchdown confirmed!”

The announcement was from Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan who leads the guidance, navigation, and control operations of NASA's Mars 2020 mission. In her role as flight controller, Mohan played a pivotal role in the landing of the historic craft.

The landing marks the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around Mars on successive days last week. All three missions lifted off in July to take advantage of the close alignment of Earth and Mars, journeying some 300 million miles in nearly seven months.