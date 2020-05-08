Indian Air Force's MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashes in Punjab

On Friday, an Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in Punjab, reported news agency ANI. More details awaited.
An IAF official told ANI: "A MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed today near Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. The pilot managed to eject safely."
