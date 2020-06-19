Indian Air Force pushes proposal for 33 new Russian aircraft

Ajit K Dubey / New Delhi
Amid the ongoing row with China in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has pushed a proposal to the government for acquiring 33 new fighter aircraft, including 21 MiG-29s and 12 Su-30MKIs from Russia. “The Air Force has been working on this plan for some time but they have now fast-tracked the process and the proposals expected to be worth over Rs6,000 crore would be placed before the Defence Ministry for its final approval next week at a high-level meeting,” sources told ANI.
The proposal includes the acquisition of 12 Su-30 MKIs that would be required for replacing the number of aircraft lost by the Air Force in different accidents, they said.
India had placed orders for 272 Su-30 fighter jets over a period of 10-15 years in different batches and senior officers feel the number of planes acquired so far would be enough for the service’s heavy-weight aircraft requirement. The 21 MiG 29s that the IAF is planning to acquire are from Russia which has offered to sell these planes to help the IAF to meet its need of new fighters.
