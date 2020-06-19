India

Indian Air Force pushes proposal for 33 new Russian aircraft

By ANI

Ajit K Dubey / New Delhi

Amid the ongoing row with China in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has push­ed a proposal to the gov­ern­me­nt for acquiring 33 new fighter aircraft, including 21 MiG-29s and 12 Su-30MKIs from Russia. “The Air Force has been working on this plan for some time but they have now fast-tracked the process and the proposals expected to be worth over Rs6,000 crore would be placed before the Defence Ministry for its final approval next week at a high-level meeting,” sources told ANI.

The proposal includes the acquisition of 12 Su-30 MKIs that would be required for replacing the number of aircraft lost by the Air Force in different accidents, they said.

India had placed orders for 272 Su-30 fighter jets over a period of 10-15 years in diffe­rent batches and senior officers feel the number of planes acq­u­i­r­ed so far would be enough for the service’s heavy-weight aircraft require­ment. The 21 MiG 29s that the IAF is plann­ing to acquire are from Russia which has offered to sell these planes to help the IAF to meet its need of new fighters.

