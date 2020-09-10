Indian Air Force formally inducts Rafale in its fleet at Ambala airbase

Indian Air Force formally inducted five Rafale jets in its fleet at Ambala airbase at a ceremony in Ambala airbase today.

On the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, witnessed the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony, at Ambala airbase on Thursday.

The 'Sarva Dharma Puja' involved recitation of hymns, ayats, and mantras by priests of various religions.

