Indian Air Force chopper makes emergency landing in Rajasthan; crew safe

The helicopter in question was a Mil Mi-35 'Hind' gunship

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
A Mi-35 attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in a village near Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan | ANI

Jaipur: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

Its crew members are safe, they said.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."

"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe," he said.

The helicopter in question was a Mil Mi-35 Hind gunship.

