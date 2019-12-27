Indian Air Force bids adeiu to MiG 27

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday bid a grand traditional farewell to the formidable MiG27 at a ceremony organised in Jodhpur. MiG 27, the last of the swing wing Russian fighters has been a part of the IAF fleet for over four decades. This was the last sortie of the MiG 23 and 27 family of aircrafts.

The fighter plane is well known for its various missions and operations during the Kargil war. It has participated in various national and international exercises too. Number 29 Squadron, ‘SCORPIOS’ had the proud privilege of flying the aircraft into the sunset. Incidentally, the squadron was first deployed in Jodhpur when the craft was inducted and this is where it performed its last sortie.