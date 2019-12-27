Indian Air Force bids adeiu to MiG 27

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday bid a grand traditional farewell to the formidable MiG27 at a ceremony organised in Jodhpur. MiG 27, the last of the swing wing Russian fighters has been a part of the IAF fleet for over four decades. This was the last sortie of the MiG 23 and 27 family of aircrafts.
The fighter plane is well known for its various missions and operations during the Kargil war. It has participated in various national and international exercises too. Number 29 Squadron, ‘SCORPIOS’ had the proud privilege of flying the aircraft into the sunset. Incidentally, the squadron was first deployed in Jodhpur when the craft was inducted and this is where it performed its last sortie.
“Five crafts of the squadron flew in an arrowhead formation to commemorate the occasion. They were flanked by Sukhoi 30 crafts as a mark of respect,” informed Colonel Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence Rajasthan.
“As per the tradition of the IAF, the crafts were given traditional water cannon salute after the sortie and then the documents were formally handed over. This ceremonial gesture symbolises that the flying of the aircraft is now over, informed Group Captain Anupam Banerjee. PRO Airforce, Jodhpur.
The Akash Ganga parachutists and Air Warriors Drill Team gave a thrilling performance for the audience with their formations and synchronized drill movements. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of IAF also put up a scintillating formation aerobatic display.
Witness to the historic event were Air Marshal SK Ghotia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command, Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Air Command along with numerous serving and retired officers who were part of 29 Squadron or had flown the swing- wing fighter aircraft during their stint with Indian Air Force.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)