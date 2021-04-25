India witnesses record 3,49,691 COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths in a day

India reached a grim milestone of the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths. A record single-day rise of 3,49,691 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,69,60,172, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 more fatalities in a day, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

With a steady increase, active cases in the country reached 26,82,751 and comprise 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,79,18,810 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till April 24 with 17,19,588 of them being examined on Saturday.