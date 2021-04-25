India witnesses record 3,49,691 COVID-19 cases, 2,767 deaths in a day

India reached a grim milestone of the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths. A record single-day rise of 3,49,691 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,69,60,172, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll rose to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 more fatalities in a day, the Union Health Ministry data showed.
With a steady increase, active cases in the country reached 26,82,751 and comprise 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,79,18,810 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till April 24 with 17,19,588 of them being examined on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 14,09,16,417.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Total cases: 1,69,60,172
Total recoveries: 1,40,85,110
Death toll: 1,92,311
Active cases: 26,82,751
Total vaccination: 14,09,16,417
