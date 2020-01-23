India will always remain grateful to Netaji for his contribution in resisting colonialism: PM Modi

"India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians," he added.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju also paid tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary.

"Heartfelt tributes to the great patriot, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. An exceptional freedom fighter and leader, his patriotic zeal and valour continues to serve as a beacon of inspiration for all of us," Goyal tweeted.

Rijiju also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "My deepest respect and salute to the great son of India, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. A rich tribute to the hero of India's Independence movement."