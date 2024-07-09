India Weather Update For July 9: Moderate To High Flash Flood Risk Likely In Several States Of India | Representative Image

After heavy to very heavy rainfall was witnessed at few places in India and a moderate rainfall in some other places, the monsoon fury is likely to continue to keep some parts of the country on their toes. Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas, occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall, disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time, minor damage to kutcha roads, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, localized landslides, mudslides, landslips, mud slips, land sinks, mud sinks, damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation are expected to be some common sights in some parts of the country. IMD said that riverine flooding is likely in some river catchments.

24 hours Outlook for the Flash Flood Risk for July 9 as per IMD

IMD said that moderate to high flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and SHWB & Sikkim Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours.

IMD said that moderate to high flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and north Kerala & Mahe Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of western parts of SI Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra Met Subdivisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff or inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours.

Residents of those parts of the country where flash flood risk has been sounded are advised to plan their travel carefully and step out of home only if its necessary.