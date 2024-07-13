India Weather Update For July 13: Widespread Rainfall To Continue In Most States In India; Here Are Details Of Flood Warnings By IMD

Representative photo | Unsplash

India Meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Goa and Konkan on July 13. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Mahe, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-HImalayam West Bengal and Sikkim, BIhar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka.

IMD said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is expected at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir- Ladakh- Gilgil-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Read Also India Weather Update For July 11: IMD Issues Red Alert In Most States In India

IMD's flash flood warnings

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Uttarakhand Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Arunachal Pradesh and southern parts of Meghalaya state of Assam & Meghalaya Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Konkan & Goa , Coastal Karnataka adjoining SI Karnataka Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

IMD forecast for rainfall in India in the month of July 2014

Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2024 is most likely to be above normal (>106 % of LPA). During July, normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and southeast peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely.

IMD expects following due to heavy rain

1) Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

2) Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

3) Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

4) Minor damage to kutcha roads.

5) Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

6) Localized Landslides/Mudslides/landslips/mud slips/land sinks/mud sinks.

7) Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

8) It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding please visit Web page of CWC)