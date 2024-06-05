India Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Rainfall In Several States; Heatwave To Persist In North India

Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Conditions are looking favourable for the southwest monsoon to push further into several regions over the next few days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Expect the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Karnataka, south Maharashtra, more areas of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, and parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Weather Systems And Forecast

Northeast India

Strong southwesterly and southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal are likely to bring fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next week. Look out for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya between the 7th and 9th of June, with isolated heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Southern India

Fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Karnataka for the next five days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema can expect scattered showers too. Heavy rain is on the cards for Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, especially around the 5th and 6th, with Telangana getting its share on the 9th of June.

Western And Central India

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra over the next three days, followed by more widespread showers thereafter. Konkan and Goa can expect heavy rainfall from June 6 to 9, with Madhya Maharashtra seeing heavier rain on June 6.

Eastern And Central India

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. Scattered rain is expected over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh over the next week.

Northwest India

A new Western Disturbance over east Iran is causing southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea to blow over Northwest India. Expect isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Dust storms are also likely in West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan from June 5 to 9.

Heatwave Alert

While the rain brings relief in some areas, a heatwave is still making its presence felt. Isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar can expect heatwave conditions from June 5 to June 9. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan will also feel the heat on the 5th, with Odisha experiencing it on June 5 and 6. Uttar Pradesh will face severe heat wave conditions from June 7 to 9. Additionally, hot and humid weather is expected in isolated pockets of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.