India Weather Today: As Southwest Monsoon Advances, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Across Several States; Heatwave Prevails In Some Pockets

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather forecast bulletin on Monday, issued alerts for heavy rainfalls across multiple states as the southwest monsoon advances further into the country. However, the weather forecast agency has noted that heatwave conditions will prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Monsoon Watch

The IMD is positive about favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance further into central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of the Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days.

Rain & Thunderstorms

Strong winds from the Bay of Bengal are bringing widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) to the northeastern states. This means Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are in for some wet weather over the next week.

Expect heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on June 3 and 4, with more heavy rain on June 5 and 7. Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura will also see heavy rain on June 3 and 4, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can expect similar conditions from June 3 to 7.

Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms is predicted over East Uttar Pradesh, while Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal will likely experience gusty winds from June 3 to 5. Other regions, including Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, will experience scattered showers over the next five days.

A cyclonic system over the southeast Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast and one over the Bay of Bengal off south Coastal Andhra Pradesh will lead to widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Karnataka. There will be scattered rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema over the next week. Kerala, Mahe, and interior Karnataka are particularly likely to see heavy rainfall from June 3 to 7.

Temperature Observations

On June 2, the IMD recorded temperatures drop by 3-4°C in parts of East Madhya Pradesh and by 2-3°C in parts of Odisha, Vidarbha, and Punjab. Despite this, temperatures remain high, ranging from 43-45°C in north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Other regions like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, and Odisha saw temperatures between 41-43°C.

Heatwave Alerts

Heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand over the next few days. Additionally, expect hot and humid weather in isolated pockets of Bihar, Konkan & Goa, and Odisha.