India Weather Today: As Extreme Heat Grips Several States & Temperatures Soar To 50°C; IMD Forecasts Onset Of Southwest Monsoon In Kerala

Representational photo | File

The blazing heat continues to grip much of India, with temperatures recorded reaching an extreme 46°C to 50°C in parts of northwest India, and 42°C to 46°C across parts of west, central, and east India, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast on Wednesday. This sweltering heat is running 3-6°C above normal, making it an especially grueling period for those affected. However, relief is on the horizon as conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the southwest monsoon to onset over Kerala in the next two to three days, said the IMD.

Cyclonic storm Remal's remnants continue to bring rainfall in the northeast

Meanwhile, the remnants of cyclonic storm Remal have weakened into a low-pressure area over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood. This is still causing widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next week, according to the IMD.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these regions over the next few days, particularly today and on May 30.

South India weather forecast

In south India, a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is set to bring fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, according to the IMD. Heavy rainfall is predicted for Kerala and Mahe over the next five days, with particularly intense showers today and tomorrow (May 30).

Heatwave conditions prevail in parts of India

Despite the impending monsoon, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with a gradual reduction from May 30 onwards.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha will also experience heatwave conditions in isolated pockets until the end of the month. Hot and humid weather will likely affect Gujarat on May 29, while warm nights are anticipated in Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi until June 2.