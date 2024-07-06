India Weather Forecast For Today: IMD Lists State-Wise Flash Flood Risk Warnings To Help Stay Prepared | Representative Image

While temperatures in almost all of India has sobered down after a prolonged heatwave due to onset of monsoon, while some states are enjoying rains, some others are finding it difficult with heavy rains causing flood like situations. As per India Meteorological Department moderate to high flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of SHWB & Sikkim Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Met Subdivisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

As per IMD, Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of East Rajasthan and Eastern parts of West Rajasthan Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and Gujarat Region Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours.

Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours. | IMD

IMD Advise for commuters where heavy rainfall is expected

➢Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

➢ Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

➢ Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.

➢ Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

IMD suggests Agromet advisories for Heavy Rainfall, Gusty winds and Heat Wave likely over various parts of the country:

➢ Make provision for draining out excess water from crop fields to avoid water stagnation in North Eastern States, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka.

➢ Postpone nursery preparation and transplanting of WRC rice in Arunachal Pradesh; nursery sowing of Sali rice in Assam; sowing of millets and transplanting of Sali rice in Meghalaya and cover the rice nursery beds with polythene sheet in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

➢ Provide mechanical support to horticultural crops & staking to vegetables