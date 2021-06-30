India wait for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues - When can we expect the jab?

On December 4, 2020, Pfizer became the first pharmaceutical firm to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly seven months later, the the company remains in talks with the government, with no clarity as to whether the vaccine will ever come to India. While there have been several reports suggesting that an approval was imminent, others contend that despite changes in policy, India is unlikely to get the Pfizer vaccine through the Covax facility.

Speaking at a recent press conference after India approved the Moderna vaccine, NITI Aayog Member Dr V K Paul said that discussions were ongoing and that the country "will soon close the deal on Pfizer as well". There is however no exact timeline available.

"We have had discussions of multiple sessions with Pfizer, interactions have been held, going through the agreements that are required for such an arrangement to be operationalised and exchange of thoughts inputs are going back and forth that is very much on... we had one intensive meeting last week and we are looking to receiving feedback there and now," Paul said.

Earlier this month, the Drugs Controller General of India had taken several steps that would make it simpler for foreign-made vaccines to come to India. The DCGI decided to waive testing of batches at CDL for foreign-manufactured vaccines that have been approved by international drug regulators. It has also done away with the requirement of local bridging trials for foreign vaccines that have already been approved by certain other health bodies and governments.