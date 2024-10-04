India VS Bangladesh T20: ‘STOP VIOLENCE ON BANGLADESH HINDUS,’ Air Banner Spotted In US Skies Ahead Of Match

India V/s Bangladesh T20: ‘STOP VIOLENCE AGAINST BANGLADESH HINDUS,’ Warns USA 2 Days Ahead Of Match In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior | ANI / X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An air banner was spotted in the skies of the United States of America, slamming violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Coincidentally, the event comes 2 days ahead of the India Vs Bangladesh T20 match scheduled in Gwalior’s Srimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

The banner which read, “STOP VIOLENCE ON BANGLADESH HINDUS,” was seen over New York City's Hudson River and Statue of Liberty.

#WATCH | United States: Airline banner with 'Stop Violence on Bangladesh Hindus' seen over New York City's Hudson River and Statue of Liberty. pic.twitter.com/nZsRLtwLDl — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

The video went viral on social media which attracted a myriad of pro and anti responses by the netizens. Some said “Whoever did this, a big thank you,” while others rubbished it commenting, “What nonsense is this!”

India Vs Bangladesh T20 match, will be held on October 6 in India’s Madhya Pradesh, attracted a huge opposition from various Hindu organisations in Madhya Pradesh and other states over the ongoing violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country, Bangladesh.

The escalating protest in Gwalior

On Wednesday, the Bangladesh team arrived in Gwalior. Protesting against the same, members and leaders of the Hindu Mahasabha took out a rally, holding black flags and raising slogans against the match, from their office to Maharaj Bada.

It was also speculated that Hindu Mahasabha workers have planned to dig up the pitch in protest. However, the police detained the arrested at Maharaj Bada and sent them to the Kotwali police station.

Earlier, the All India Hindu Mahasabha had announced plans to march to the stadium. To prevent any ruckus, a heavy police force was deployed at the Hindu Mahasabha office in Daulatganj. When the rally reached Maharaj Bada, the police arrested the protesters under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code and took them to Kotwali police station.

Cricketer immersed in practise

While the protest ongoing in the MP and other states which has now gained the attention of foreign countries as well, the players are totally dedicated towards their sport and determined to win.

Just a day after arriving in Gwalior, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Thursday hit the ground for practice at 2 Am.

Team India also arrived on the field by 5 Pm. Cricketers including Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitendra Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Abhishek Sharma were seen practising and preparing for the big match.

On Friday, Indian cricket team coach gauram Gambhir also visited Pitambra Shakti peeth to seek blessings from the deity ahead of the D-day.