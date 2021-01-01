India-UK flights services to resume on Jan 8

The flight operations between India and the United Kingdom, which were suspended last month after detection of a highly infectious coronavirus strain in the UK, will resume from January 8, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. Operations till January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries -- to & fro from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad.

4 MORE TEST +VE: Four more people have tested positive for the new UK variant of Covid, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. With that, the tally of such cases in India – all UK returnees -- has gone up to 29. All of them are in physical isolation in health facilities.