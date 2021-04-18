India to seize Bangladeshi aircraft for recovery of heavy parking dues

New Delhi: The Raipur Airport managed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) is all set to start the seizure process against an aircraft of Bangladesh based United Airways.

The aircraft was parked at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport with total outstanding dues of over Rs 1.5 crores for parking and other technical charges. Raipur Airport Director Rakesh Sahay said, “We have given last chance to United Airways to clear the dues and take away the aircraft. The total outstanding bill of parking and other technical handling is around 1.5 crore. If the company fails to pay the matter will go to the legal department of AAI." According to Raipur Airport Director, on August 7, 2015, UA flight MD-83 took off from Dhaka to Muscat but as per available details with Raipur airport, "engine of the aircraft caught fire mid-air and aircraft was made an emergency landing at Raipur airport and since then, the flight has been parked at the airport and the company has not been able to take any concrete steps to address the issue till now."

There had been no casualties during the emergency landing.