India to make CoWIN open source, will be available to all countries, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is preparing its COVID vaccination platform — CoWIN — as an open source, with its software available to all countries across the world looking to bolster their digital systems to combat the pandemic.

"Indian civilization considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realize the fundamental truth of this philosophy. That's why, our technology platform for Covid vaccination - the platform we call CoWin- is being prepared to be made open source", PM Modi said while sharing his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave

About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting CoWIN, a digital platform, to run their vaccination drives, Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said recently, adding that India is ready to share the open-source software for free.

Modi said that in the fight against the pandemic, everyone needed to come together and share their experiences. “India has been committed to its experiences, expertise and resources with the global community despite constraints,” he said.

“Technology is integral to our fight against Covid and software is one area where there have not been many constraints. Our Covid tracking and tracing app (Aarogya Setu) was made open source last year. The best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic is to adopt digitisation", he added.

He stated that vaccination is the “best hope for humanity” to emerge successfully from the pandemic and technology plays an integral part in it. “Right from the beginning, we in India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning our vaccination strategy,” he said.

The PM also condoled the loss of lives due to Covid-19 across the world, adding that there has been no parallel to such a pandemic in 100 years. “Experience shows that no nation however powerful it is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation”, the PM said.