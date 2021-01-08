India to conduct second COVID-19 vaccination dry run from today - Here's all you need to know

As a simulation of the actual execution of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out that is expected to begin in a few days, the second round of dry run will be conducted in all districts across states and UTs, except UP and Haryana, on Friday (January 8) to ensure efficient planning and management of the immunisation process.

In this regard, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the entire health ministers of the states including UTs via video conferencing to review the preparedness for the nationwide mock drill on the COVID vaccination.

The first dry run of the vaccination drive took place across 125 districts covering all States/UTs on January 2. It was conducted to familiarise the state, district, block, and hospital-level officers on all aspects of the COVID-19 rollout.

The dry run is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in a field environment for planning, implementation, and reporting at the block, district, and state level.