India to conduct second COVID-19 vaccination dry run from today - Here's all you need to know

As a simulation of the actual execution of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out that is expected to begin in a few days, the second round of dry run will be conducted in all districts across states and UTs, except UP and Haryana, on Friday (January 8) to ensure efficient planning and management of the immunisation process.
In this regard, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the entire health ministers of the states including UTs via video conferencing to review the preparedness for the nationwide mock drill on the COVID vaccination.
The first dry run of the vaccination drive took place across 125 districts covering all States/UTs on January 2. It was conducted to familiarise the state, district, block, and hospital-level officers on all aspects of the COVID-19 rollout.
The dry run is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in a field environment for planning, implementation, and reporting at the block, district, and state level.
Here is all you need to know about the coronavirus vaccine dry run:
The COVID-19 vaccine dry run began days after India’s drug regulator approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.
During the dry run some of the health workers will get dummy vaccines and the same will be administered to them.
The vaccine dry run will be conducted on January 8 in all districts across India, except for UP and Haryana. COVID-19 vaccine dry run has already been conducted in all districts in UP on January 5 and Haryana on January 7.
The entire planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site will be tested under the leadership of District Collector or District Magistrate during the dry run. The dry run will also familiarize the state, district, block and hospital level officers on all aspects of the COVID vaccine roll out.
The Union health ministry will be in constant touch with the states and UTs throughout the day to seek feedback, provide support and ensure timely resolution of the identified challenges before the actual vaccination roll-out.
The dry run will reveal India's preparedness for the actual exercise along with the operational feasibility of Co-WIN application.
To facilitate the entire vaccination process a software named 'Co-WIN' has been developed by the health ministry for real time information on vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for the coronavirus vaccine. This software will assist the programme managers across all levels in conduct of the vaccination sessions.
A dedicated 24x7 call centre has also been established for technical queries of Co-WIN users. The cold chain infrastructure (like walk-in-freezers, walk-in-coolers, ice-lined refrigerators, deep freezers) along with sufficient supplies of syringes and other logistics have been ensured to begin COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites which include beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain and logistics management, bio-medical waste management, AEFI management and reporting on Co-WIN software.
(Inputs from PTI and ANI)
