India thwarted China's bid to change status quo, did not concede territory: MEA

The agreement with China on disengagement of troops in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh does not carry a postscript and India has not conceded any territory.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday rubbished Rahul Gandhi's assertion at a press conference that Indian Territory is only up to Finger-4 as "categorically false."

Reacting to "some misinformed and misleading comments" regarding the disengagement, the statement said the agreement has in fact thwarted any unilateral change in the status quo.

The statement adds that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave the factual position in an identical statement in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday and noted that the territory of India, as depicted in the Indian map, includes more than 43,000 sq km of land under illegal occupation of China since 1962.

It said there is no change in the status of permanent posts of both sides located at Dhan Singh Thapa near Finger-3 and east of Finger-8 on the Chinese side.

The statement says: "The current agreement provides for cessation of forward deployment by both sides and continued deployment at these permanent posts."

The ministry said the defence minister's statement also made it clear that there are outstanding problems to be addressed, including at Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang. The outstanding issues are to be taken up within 48 hours of the completion of the Pangong Tso disengagement.