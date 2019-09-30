India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

New Delhi: DRDO on Monday successfully test-fired the land-attack version of 290 km strike range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha.

The BrahMos missile test fired today has been fitted with increased indigenous equipment and is a version used by the Indian Army, Defence sources said here. BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile operated by all the three services of the armed forces in different roles and different versions.

The BrahMos missile is a joint venture between India and Russia in which DRDO has been working hard to increase the indigenous content to cut down on the import costs.