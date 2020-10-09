India successfully test-fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1: All you need to know about it

All you need to know about 'Rudram-1':

"The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy," said DRDO.

They added that the Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed.

"The missile is a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges," DRDO added in a statement.

"With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets," the statement stated further.