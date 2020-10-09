India successfully test-fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1: All you need to know about it

India successfully test-fired 'Rudram', an anti-radiation missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast on Friday.
"New generation Anti Radiation Missile (RUDRAM) was successfully Flight tested today onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft," said DRDO.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for the test's success.
"The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India's first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement," the Defence Minister tweeted.
All you need to know about 'Rudram-1':
"The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy," said DRDO.
They added that the Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed.
"The missile is a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges," DRDO added in a statement.
"With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets," the statement stated further.
