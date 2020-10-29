'India stands with France': PM Modi condemns terror attack in French city of Nice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the recent terror acts in France, including the attack today near a church at the French city of Nice, in which three people were killed and several others injured. Modi conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims of the attack and expressed solidarity with the people of France.
India stands with France in the fight against terrorism, the Prime Minister added.
"I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism," posted Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his personal Twitter handle.
The knife attack in the French city of Nice has left at least three people dead and several injured, French officials said on Thursday. The knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" reportedly beheaded a woman and killed two other people in the suspected terrorist act that too place at a church in Nice.
President Emmanuel Macron was heading to the city, while Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin held a crisis meeting as he warned people to avoid the site of the attack, Al Jazeera reported.
Within hours of the attack, a separate incident was reported in Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon, where the police shot dead a man who was threatening passerby with a handgun. Radio station Europe 1 reported that this man, too, was shouting "Allahu Akbar"
Shortly afterwards, Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency reported that a Saudi man was detained after stabbing and slightly wounding a guard at the French Consulate in the city of Jiddah. The Saudi Press Agency report on Thursday offered no motive for the attack.
The reports of the attacks come at a time when France is under a high alert for terrorist attacks.
The country is reeling from heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated Samuel Paty, a French middle school history teacher in the greater Paris area, who showed caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed to his students for a class on freedom of speech.
Those caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down the newspaper's editorial meeting in 2015.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)